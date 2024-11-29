Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 13.14% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $228,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,600,000 after buying an additional 863,987 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21,408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 730,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 727,259 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,259,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 704,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after buying an additional 441,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after buying an additional 335,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JGRO opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.