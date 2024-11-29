Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 12,688 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $159,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $162.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.62. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

