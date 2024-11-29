Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.04% of Eagle Materials worth $100,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total transaction of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $5,482,931. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.11.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $305.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.67 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

