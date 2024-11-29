CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.1 %

CCLDP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 1,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

