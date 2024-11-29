Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lowered by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 636,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,707,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,799,000 after buying an additional 832,318 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Centene by 11.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,650,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after buying an additional 269,078 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centene Price Performance
NYSE CNC opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Centene
Insider Activity at Centene
In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centene
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.