Channing Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,354 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Barclays by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $13.23 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

