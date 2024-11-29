Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Channing Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 11.3% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $69.66 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

