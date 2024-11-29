Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 27577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,052.76. This trade represents a 46.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

