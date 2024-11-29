China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 361.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance
Shares of CIADY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
