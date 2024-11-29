China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 361.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

Shares of CIADY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.