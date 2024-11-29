Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 55.4% in November

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the October 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CPHRF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,939. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
