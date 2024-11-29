CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Director Kevin John Brewer Buys 2,500,000 Shares

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

CMC Metals Price Performance

CMB stock opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.09.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

