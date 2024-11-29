CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Director Kevin John Brewer Buys 2,500,000 Shares

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) Director Kevin John Brewer acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.
CMC Metals Price Performance
CMB stock opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.09.
CMC Metals Company Profile
