Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.52 ($0.04), with a volume of 5443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).
Comptoir Group Trading Down 8.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,501.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.95.
About Comptoir Group
Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.
