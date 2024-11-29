Contrasting Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) and Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Powerfleet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $27.48 million 0.40 -$9.13 million ($3.53) -1.26 Powerfleet $133.59 million 7.05 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Powerfleet has higher revenue and earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Powerfleet shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Powerfleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Powerfleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -26.51% -24.09% -19.12% Powerfleet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vislink Technologies and Powerfleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Powerfleet 0 0 3 0 3.00

Powerfleet has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.32%. Given Powerfleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than Vislink Technologies.

Summary

Powerfleet beats Vislink Technologies on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6. It also provides WMT line of mobile encoders and TerraLink rack encoders for live streaming over 4G and 5G, and systems developed using AI technologies; and TrolleyLive Remote Pro, an all-in-one production unit for remote live broadcasts. In addition, the company offers mil/gov products and solution, including Vislink Airborne Video Downlink System, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance; AeroLink which supports broadcast/ENG applications for transmitting air-based feeds from breaking news and sporting events; Aero5, an airborne downlink transmitter; HHT3 and Mobil Commander, a handheld receivers/monitors designed for tactical situations; and wireless microwave equipment. It serves its products to news and live broadcasting; sports and entertainment; military, law enforcement, and public safety; and industry, corporate, and house of worship sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Mt. Olive, New Jersey.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

