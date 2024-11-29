Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 393,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,292,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Get Coursera alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Coursera

Coursera Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,885 shares of company stock worth $102,815. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Coursera by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 26.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 11.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.