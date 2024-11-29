CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $22,941,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 284.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $276.04 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.77 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

