CWS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $259.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

