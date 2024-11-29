Cynosure Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $2,641,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $224,110,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $147.35 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

