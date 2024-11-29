D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Raised by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,541,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in D.R. Horton by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.28 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.91.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

