Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after acquiring an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 770,451 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,937,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,936,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE opened at $466.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $469.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.04 and a 200-day moving average of $388.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.41.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

