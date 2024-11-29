Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $24-25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.59 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.710-7.910 EPS.

DELL opened at $124.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

