Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.
Dell Technologies Trading Down 12.2 %
NYSE:DELL opened at $124.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
