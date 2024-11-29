Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 12.2 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock worth $2,114,595,059. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

