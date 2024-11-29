Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €34.39 ($36.20) and last traded at €34.77 ($36.60), with a volume of 1693282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €34.59 ($36.41).

Deutsche Post Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

