Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $27.10. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 1,479,556 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

