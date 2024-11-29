Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.41% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1097 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

