Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.41% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.