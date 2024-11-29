Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,723 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 1,118,590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ DYN opened at $31.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,929.15. This trade represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.