eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Increased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 1.14% of eBay worth $354,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $71,593,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $49,924,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after acquiring an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.31 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

