Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares during the quarter. Embraer makes up 2.6% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE ERJ opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ERJ. TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

