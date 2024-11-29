Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,994,000 after purchasing an additional 658,215 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $9,452,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $964,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

