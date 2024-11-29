Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stake Lifted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 97.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 69.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

