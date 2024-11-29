Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 1,553 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of HubSpot worth $63,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $722.76 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $754.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $593.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,391 shares of company stock worth $29,101,488 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

