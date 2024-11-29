Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,985 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health accounts for about 1.9% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Evolent Health worth $107,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Evolent Health Trading Down 2.5 %

EVH opened at $12.93 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

