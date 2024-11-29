Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $39.89 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $39,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,244.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,188.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,107.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

