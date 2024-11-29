FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.75 and last traded at C$25.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.56.

FD Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.52.

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.