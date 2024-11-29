Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.95 and traded as high as $45.09. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF shares last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 115,732 shares.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a market cap of $375.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 79,713 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,750,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

