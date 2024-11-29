Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 321,680 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 886.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,680 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

AVGO opened at $159.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.31 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.57 and a 200 day moving average of $161.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

