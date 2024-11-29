Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

IDXX opened at $421.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $398.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

