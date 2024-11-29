First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Executives to Participate in Piper Sandler Indiana Bank Tour

On November 29, 2024, executives Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rodger A. McHargue, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as well as Steve Panagouleas, Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of First Financial Corporation, Inc., are set to take part in the Piper Sandler Indiana Bank Tour scheduled for December 3, 2024.

The company announced in an 8-K filing that it would be participating in the event and shared that accompanying information for the meeting participants is included in Exhibit 99.1. The data, related to forward-looking statements, should not be considered “filed” for Securities Exchange Act of 1934 purposes. Moreover, it does not entail incorporation by reference into the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission unless expressly outlined.

Accompanying the announcement were the company’s financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 featured the First Financial Corporation, Inc. Presentation dated December 3, 2024, while Exhibit 104 contained the Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted in Inline XBRL.

With a strong focus on financial disclosure, the company has ensured compliance with Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This event signifies an opportunity for stakeholders, investors, and the public to gain insights into First Financial Corporation’s operations and strategic outlook.

The company, known for its robust financial performance and prudent risk management, continues to maintain a solid market position. The upcoming participation in the Piper Sandler Indiana Bank Tour underlines the company’s commitment to transparency and engaging with the investment community.END

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

