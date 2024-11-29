First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

