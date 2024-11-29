First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HYLS opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $42.55.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
