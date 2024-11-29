FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells C$1,204,982.02 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 4,425 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$272.31, for a total transaction of C$1,204,982.02.

Shares of FSV opened at C$273.58 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$193.77 and a 52 week high of C$278.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.58, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$256.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$231.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

