FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $2,652,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,391,964.61. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.