Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.52. 2,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

