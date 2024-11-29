Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,181 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. This represents a 8.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

