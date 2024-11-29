FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.86 and traded as high as $31.28. FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 122,255 shares changing hands.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $641.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,737,000.

About FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

