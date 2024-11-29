Goldentree Asset Management LP Acquires 406,861 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,861 shares during the quarter. Viking comprises approximately 3.3% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Viking worth $40,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viking during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Viking Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VIK opened at $46.45 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

