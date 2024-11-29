Goldentree Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 267,432 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 267,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,814,000. PayPal comprises 1.7% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $88.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

