Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for 3.4% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Markel Group worth $45,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Markel Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,785.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,613.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,590.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,342.66 and a 52-week high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

