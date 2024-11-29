Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.33) price target on the stock.

BOWL opened at GBX 321 ($4.07) on Thursday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.51). The company has a market capitalization of £552.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 318.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other news, insider Melanie Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £498,000 ($632,140.14). Also, insider Stephen Burns sold 86,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £270,000.06 ($342,726.66). Insiders have sold a total of 511,262 shares of company stock valued at $162,325,006 in the last 90 days. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

