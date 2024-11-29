HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

HP Stock Down 11.4 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. HP has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

