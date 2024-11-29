Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

