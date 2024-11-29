Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.19.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $446,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at $625,738,716.90. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,726,717. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

